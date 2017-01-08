‘Drug pusher’ caught with P1.9M shabu

MANILA — The Northern Police District arrested on Saturday, a suspected drug pusher and seized about 800 grams of meth or shabu worth P1.9 million in Caloocan City.

The NPD director, Chief Supt. Roberto Fajardo, identified the suspect as Ian Oquendo. He was nabbed in Pamasawata near C3 Road in Barangay 28.

NPD oversees the cities of Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas and Valenzuela.

In an interview, Fajardo said Oquendo was not yet on the watchlist. Based on an initial probe, Oquendo, who went by the alias Monay, started his trade “five months ago.”

Oquendo was nabbed in a buy bust operation and will be charged for illegal possession of firearm and for selling shabu.

Fajardo attributed the accomplishment to the public’s support and cooperation.

“This accomplishment can be attributed to the support and cooperation of public for giving and sharing information to the NPD on the names and location of the drug menace in their community,” Fajardo said. SFM