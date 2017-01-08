Buses violating ‘nose in, nose out rule’ apprehended starting Tuesday

MANILA — Bus drivers in Pasay City terminals who will violate the “nose in, nose out” policy will be apprehended starting Tuesday in a revived enforcement of the regulation to avoid blocking of major roads.

The nose in, nose out policy of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) directs bus drivers to enter and exit their terminals with the front portion first.

MMDA general manager Tim Orbos on Sunday warned that apprehended buses would be checked for all possible violations, such as lack of valid franchise.

“We can impound the vehicle, if there is an applicable violation. Everything under the law that we can apply, we will apply,” Orbos said on the agency’s weekly radio program.

The policy was re-implemented last December on 46 bus terminals located along Edsa. In a resolution signed in August, the MMDA said bus drivers usually entered their terminals with the “backing method” which has impeded traffic flow.

Violators will be issued a Unified Ordinance Violation Receipt for obstruction and disregarding traffic sign, and will be slapped with the corresponding penalty.

Last week, Orbos led the inspection of 16 terminals in Pasay City and found that nine terminals lacked back entry or garage space to comply with the nose in, nose out policy.

During a consultation with the terminal managers, Orbos said representatives of Dimple Star and Grand Courier agreed to tear down the wall between their terminals so they can comply with the policy.

Four other bus lines offered to transfer to the common terminal in Cubao.

MMDA spokesperson Celine Pialago clarified that the nose in, nose out policy has been a temporary solution as the terminals along Edsa would have to eventually transfer to the outskirts of the metro.

The MMDA reminded private and public motorists that they have also been prohibited from loading and unloading passengers and cargo in front of the provincial bus terminals.

Provincial buses are also not allowed to ply a stretch of Edsa (from Timog Avenue to P. Tuazon Boulevard in Quezon City) from Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. SFM