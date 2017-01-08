4 drug suspects killed in 2 QC buy-busts

MANILA — Four men known only by their aliases were killed by Quezon City cops in alleged shootouts after separate drug busts over the weekend.

On Saturday night, operatives of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) shot a certain Bok, around 30 to 35 years old, and a certain Ton-Ton around 25-40 years old, inside a cohort’s house along AFP Road in Barangay Holy Spirit.

Police reports said that at around 9 p.m., undercover cops were conducting a buy-bust against Arthuro Cruz, 54. After the drug deal, the pair allegedly engaged in a firefight with anti-drug cops of Batasan station, while Cruz managed to escape.

They were declared dead at the East Avenue Medical Center. Recovered were two .45-pistols, five sachets of suspected shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) and several drug paraphernalia.

In Novaliches, two men known only as Cris, around 35 to 40 years old, and Totoy, around 30 to 35 years old, were slain during an entrapment operation around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday.

The pair allegedly shot it out with the cops in Biglang Awa Compound in Barangay Bagbag. They were pronounced dead at the Novaliches District Hospital.

Two handguns and 11 sachets of suspected shabu were retrieved from the two. SFM