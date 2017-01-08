Estrada wants ‘trash-less’ Traslacion

Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada on Sunday appealed to the public, particularly devotees of the Black Nazarene, to keep the streets of the city clean during the hours-long Traslacion on Monday.

“Let’s make this solemn feast of the Black Nazarene more meaningful by keeping our environment clean. We should refrain from carelessly throwing our garbage anywhere for it spoils the spirit of this revered tradition,” Estrada said in a statement.

Estrada directed the Manila Department of Public Services to make sure that there is “zero waste” during the grand procession, regarded as the single biggest religious gathering in the predominantly Catholic Philippines.

“This can be realized, of course, with the help of everyone,” the mayor added.

Last year’s procession yielded 35 truckloads or 367 tons of garbage, according to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.

Estrada said 600 street sweepers will be deployed along the procession route before and after the procession for a massive cleanup.

He also urged devotees to avoid spitting and urinating in public places, saying there will be portable toilets in the vicinity.

This year’s procession is expected to draw at least 15 million participants.

