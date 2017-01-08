Sunday, January 8, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Regions
  • share this

House caretaker killed by Olongapo cops in drug bust

By: - Correspondent / @amacatunoINQ
/ 01:46 PM January 08, 2017

OLONGAPO CITY – Police on Saturday killed a suspected drug dealer who opened fire at authorities during a police operation.

Julius Cercado, 37, a house caretaker, fled after sensing that he was transacting with undercover policemen during a buy-bust operation in Barangay (village) Mabayuan here at 5:45 p.m., said Senior Supt. Melchor Cabalza III, director of the Olongapo City Police Office.

The police tracked down the suspect in a house located in a steep and hilly section of Otero Avenue in that village, where Cercado initiated a gunfight, Cabalza said. He was killed in the encounter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cabalza said the suspect had been under police surveillance.

Police recovered 11 plastic sachets containing alleged shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) and drug paraphernalia from the suspect’s house. JE/rga

TAGS: buy-bust, drug suspect, Drugs, gun, killed, Olongapo City, police operation
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net


© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved