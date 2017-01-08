House caretaker killed by Olongapo cops in drug bust

OLONGAPO CITY – Police on Saturday killed a suspected drug dealer who opened fire at authorities during a police operation.

Julius Cercado, 37, a house caretaker, fled after sensing that he was transacting with undercover policemen during a buy-bust operation in Barangay (village) Mabayuan here at 5:45 p.m., said Senior Supt. Melchor Cabalza III, director of the Olongapo City Police Office.

The police tracked down the suspect in a house located in a steep and hilly section of Otero Avenue in that village, where Cercado initiated a gunfight, Cabalza said. He was killed in the encounter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cabalza said the suspect had been under police surveillance.

Police recovered 11 plastic sachets containing alleged shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) and drug paraphernalia from the suspect’s house. JE/rga