Cops nab ‘shabu’ supplier in Lucena City subdivision

LUCENA CITY – Police nabbed another notorious drug pusher in a buy-bust operation at a private subdivision here before midnight Saturday.

Senior Supt. Rhoderick Armamento, Quezon police director, said the suspect Louie Resurreccion, 34, was arrested by Lucena City anti-illegal drug operatives after he sold P300 worth of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) to an undercover policeman in Zaballero Subdivision in Barangay (village) Gulang-Gulang around 11:30 p.m.

The suspect yielded 10 small plastics of shabu weighing 7.33 grams worth P13,500 ready for distribution to his drug user clients.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police tagged Resurreccion, who was on the local drug list, as the main trafficker of shabu in the said subdivision and nearby areas.

Last week, Judith Arcedo, known among local drug users as “madam,” was arrested in another buy-bust operation. The lawmen also arrested Ryan Lester Daya, Arcedo’s live-in partner. Seized from the suspects were three more small packs of shabu weighing 2.72 grams worth P5,000. JE/rga