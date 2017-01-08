‘Auring’ maintains strength, Signal No. 1 up in 23 areas

(Updated) Tropical depression “Auring” maintained its strength on Sunday morning as it moved closer to the province of Surigao del Sur where it is expected to make landfall, according to the state weather bureau.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Auring packed maximum sustained winds of up to 55 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

It was last plotted at 75 km east of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur, as it moved west northwest at 7 kph. Pagasa said the tropical depression is expected to make landfall over the province between Sunday evening and early Monday morning.

Tropical cyclone Signal No. 1 was raised over Bohol, Siquijor, Negros Provinces, Southern Leyte, Cebu, Guimaras, Southern part of Iloilo, Southern part of Antique, Agusan del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Surigao del Norte including Siargao Island, Dinagat Province, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Bukidnon, Camiguin, Davao del Norte, Northern Davao Oriental, Northern Zamboanga del Norte, Lanao del Norte, Northern Lanao del Sur and Compostela Valley.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected within the 300-km diameter of the tropical depression.

Pagasa warned residents of areas under Signal No. 1 and the rest of Eastern and Central Visayas against possible flash floods and landslides.

It also advised fisherfolk and those with small seacraft not to venture out over the eastern seaboard of Visayas and Mindanao.

As of 11 a.m., Pagasa also raised an orange rainfall warning over Dinagat Islands, Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Eastern Samar, and Southern Leyte. Flooding is threatening low-lying areas near river channels and landslides in mountainous areas.

Light to moderate rains are also affecting portions of Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Bukidnon, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Zamboanga del Norte, and Zamboanga del Sur. JE/rga