Duterte reiterates vow to end Abu Sayyaf, corruption, drugs

Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella on Saturday said President Rodrigo Duterte had reiterated his commitment to eradicate the terrorist Abu Sayyaf Group, as well as corruption and drugs in the country.

“The President is firm in his commitment to end ASG, the Abu Sayyaf Group,” Abella said in an interview with Radyo ng Bayan.

He also said the President maintained his stance against corruption and illegal drugs.

“He reiterates his guidance regarding corruption, especially since, as he said, the problem will not go away just like that, and then the campaign against drugs and terrorism,” he added.

Abella said the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police had given the President an update on their security and law enforcement activities during the New Year Command Conference at Malacañang last Friday.

The joint command conference, which lasted for two hours, was a “substantial and a very fruitful meeting which puts the President in touch once more with this branch of government,” said Abella.