VP: No comment on Mocha Uson’s MTRCB appointment

Vice President Leni Robredo is refraining from making comments on starlet Mocha Uson’s appointment to the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).

“I avoid making comments on Mocha Uson because I’m her favorite character,” she said in a press conference on Saturday. “My biases might show.”

Mocha Uson, performer-turned-blogger and a staunch supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte, was appointed board member of the MTRCB on Jan. 3.

She runs the Facebook page Mocha Uson Blog, where she has published several posts criticizing the Vice President.

“The President has the right to choose who he wants for the post. But on the appointment of Mocha, I will not comment on that,” Robredo said.

“Sorry, I don’t want to comment because we had a lot of engagements in the past,” the Vice President added.