Foreign IS sympathizer, companion killed in Sarangani

GENERAL SANTOS CITY—Government security forces killed a foreign Islamic State (IS) sympathizer in Maasim, Sarangani on Saturday, the police said.

Supt. Romeo Galgo Jr., the Central Mindanao police spokesperson, identified the slain foreigner as Abu Naila.

Abu Naila’s female companion, who was identified as Kadija, was also killed.

Galgo could not say yet what Abu Naila’s nationality was but added he appeared to be African. The woman was a Filipino.

“The foreigner was black but we are still checking what his nationality was,” Galgo said.

He said around 11:45 a.m., the police and the military were conducting a joint operation against members of Ansar Khilafah Philippines (AKP) in Barangay Daliao in Maasim, Sarangani when they spotted the foreigner and the Filipino woman.

When accosted, the foreigner allegedly drew out a grenade and wanted to lob it towards the government forces.

Abu Naila was the second to be killed in anti-terror operations in Sarangani in just a span of three days.

On January 5, government forces also killed AKP leader Mohammad Jaafar Sabewang Maguid in a beach resort in Barangay Katigas in Kiamba, Sarangani.

Three of Maguid’s companions, identified as Matahata Dialawe Arboleda, Ismael Sahak and Morhaban Veloso alyas Bugoy, were also arrested.

Maguid, also known as Tokboy, was reportedly behind the fiesta blast in Maasim last year, which killed a police officer and wounded several others.

The AKP was being blamed for incidents of explosions in Central Mindanao and extortion activities against businesses.