EPD to deploy more cops for Black Nazarene feast, parade

To help secure around 14 million devotees attending the Feast of the Black Nazarene parade or Traslacion, the Eastern Police District (EPD) will deploy more than 400 policemen in Manila on Monday.

The EPD created Special Task Force “Nazareno” composed of uniformed personnel from the police stations of San Juan, Marikina, Pasig and Mandaluyong and the District Public Safety Battalion.

Led by EPD director Chief Supt. Romulo Sapitula, STF “Nazareno” will man the event, ensure route security, anticriminality and emergency preparedness, and at the same time aid in traffic management.

The EPD shall also deploy 100 more cops on standby mode to work when assistance is needed.

According to Sapitula, the four police stations will “remain consistent” in performing their anticriminality operations in their respective units while the parade and the actual feast are ongoing.