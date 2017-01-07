Robredo: No problem with close China, Russia ties

Vice President Leni Robredo on Saturday said she had no problems maintaining close relations with China and Russia, but expressed concern it may be at the expense of the Philippines’ ties with other allies.

“I don’t have a problem for us to maintain close relations with China and Russia, but I hope it’s not at the expense of severing our ties with other allies,” Robredo said in a press conference.

“My main worry is that we might be doing that at the expense of our friendship with stable allies in the past,” she added.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier threatened to end the country’s decades-long alliance with the United States, which had criticized his bloody war on drugs. He said it was “time to say goodbye” to the US since the Philippines gained only a little from the alliance.

The Philippines, which has been leaning toward China in a bid to “normalize” relations following a long-standing territorial dispute, is also looking forward to create an alliance with Russia.

Duterte on Friday asked Russia to be the Philippines’ “ally and protector” when he toured Admiral Tributs on its goodwill visit in Manila.

“For me I think it will be beneficial to the country if we cultivate friendship with other countries aside from the US. I think it will be good for all of us if the Philippines tries to make more friends,” the Vice President said.