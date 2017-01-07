At least 50 homes destroyed in Parañaque fire

At least 50 houses were destroyed when a fire hit a residential compound in Parañaque on Saturday morning.

The fire started at the ceiling of the two-story house of Edgardo Mansurate on Purok 3, Aratiles, Masville Compound in Barangay (village) BF Homes at 9:52 a.m., according to investigator FO3 Giovanni Corbes of Parañaque Bureau of Fire and Protection (BFP).

According to Niane Mansurate, daughter of Eduardo, they were removing their Christmas decorations in their house when they smelled a wire being burned.

When they checked their parents’ room, they found the ceiling already in fire, prompting them to call for help.

Corbes said they immediately raised the fire at third alarm because the structures were made of light materials and residents said water utility Maynilad Services cut their water supply.

About 20 firetrucks from the local, nearby Muntinlupa BFP and fire volunteers responded before the fire was declared under control at 11:24 a.m., and consequently put out at 12:46 p.m.

Corbes said damage to properties were estimated at P500,000. The 100 families affected were currently staying at Silangan gym.

