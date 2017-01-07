University teacher killed in Ilocos Sur
MAGSINGAL, Ilocos Sur—A university instructor died on Saturday (Jan. 7) from gunshot wounds following an attack the previous night along the national highway of San Ramon village.
Mario Contaoi, a 52-year instructor of the University of Northern Philippines in Vigan City, left his fish farm on a motorcycle when he was shot from behind by a motorcycle-riding gunman on Friday.
Contaoi died at 3 a.m. at the Northside Doctors Hospital in Bantay, Ilocos Sur.
He was a former volunteer anchorman of a church-run radio station DZNS in Vigan City.
Sr. Supt. Rey de Peralta, Ilocos Sur police director, said investigators have not yet determined why Contaoi was killed.