Red Cross ready for Traslacion ‘17

The Philippine Red Cross is set to deploy its personnel, rescue equipment and vehicles to ensure the safety of around 13 to 15 million devotees attending the upcoming Feast of the Black Nazarene, commonly known as the Traslacion, on Monday.

In a statement, the humanitarian organization, in collaboration with various agencies, said it will set up seven first aid stations and welfare desks with more than 400 personnel throughout the path of the Black Nazarene procession: the Aquino monument, the Round table (near Manila City Hall), the Liwasang Bonifacio, the Plaza Mexico (Post Office), Lacson (Sta Cruz area), San Sebastian and near Quiapo Church.

Thirteen PRC chapters will participate during the Traslacion while other nearby chapters will remain on standby to cater to minor and major injuries, and at the same time, provide tracing and restore family links and psychosocial support.

Other PRC volunteers and staff members, meanwhile, will be deployed to conduct foot patrol, ambulance assistance/patient transport and water rescue so that the devotees can easily get medical and emergency assistance.

At the Port Area in Manila, an emergency room with doctors, nurses and technicians will be on standby for possible multi-casualty incidents.

The PRC will also make available 58 ambulances, amphibian, three rescue boats, 6×6 military truck, fire truck, two motorcycles, rescue truck and humvee.

PRC said the following hospitals shall accommodate injured patients: Jose Fabella Hospital, Jose Reyes Hospital, San Lazaro Hospital, Tondo Medical Center, Ospital ng Tondo, Ospital ng Sampaloc, Gat Andres Medical Center, Justice Abad Santos Memorial Medical Center, Sta. Ana Hospital, Philippine General Hospital and Ospital ng Maynila.

PRC Chair Richard Gordon reminded the public to prepare and remain vigilant during the celebration of the feast.

“For several years, the Philippine Red Cross has religiously supported this devotion to the Black Nazarene by providing emergency and medical support to ensure the safety of millions of Filipinos who take part in this tradition… As much as we are prepared to serve, we would like to remind the public to be vigilant and cautious to possible unlikely situations that may occur during the hype of the event,” he said.

Last year, PRC assisted 1, 578 patients for minor and major injuries.

Here are some PRC safety reminders for Black Nazarene devotees:

1. Know the route of the procession

2. Advise your family to secure your house before you leave. Unplug all electrical appliances.

3. Be physically prepared. Pregnant women and persons who are sick are advised to stay at home and rest.

4. Be sure to have an ID, medical information and emergency contact numbers with you.

5. Wear proper clothing and footwear. Avoid wearing expensive jewelry and bringing expensive electronic devices.

6. Avoid alcoholic beverages. Do not bring sharp objects.

7. Bring candies, biscuits and bottled water to prevent heat exhaustion and dehydration.

8. Beware of the possible hazards around you during the procession (ex. Motor vehicles, falling debris etc.)

9. Know where you are at all times. When coming by groups, assign a designated meeting point in case someone gets lost.

10. Maintain proper distance from who/what to avoid unnecessary injuries. Plan a safe exit path.

11. Know the location and means of access towards medical stations, police stations and other available emergency authorities within the area.

12. Know your local emergency numbers in case of emergency. Red Cross Hotline 143 or 7902340 to 45.