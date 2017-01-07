Village chief shot dead in Batangas

SAN PEDRO CITY – A village chief was shot dead by unidentified assailants in San Juan town in Batangas province late Friday, the police said Saturday.

The victim Rogelio Sanchez, village captain of Barangay (village) Balagbag in San Juan, was shot around 9:30 p.m. by motorcycle-riding assailants, Inspector Hazel Luma-ang, information officer of the

Batangas police, said.

“(Sanchez) was watching a basketball game in the village when he heard firecrackers. He left the game to check it out when he was shot,” Luma-ang said in a phone interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the local police have yet to determine a possible motive in the shooting. CDG