Declassified report: Russians will continue to target US

WASHINGTON — US intelligence officials are predicting that Russia will continue to develop capabilities to help President Vladimir Putin target the United States.

A new declassified report says that immediately after Election Day, Russian intelligence began a spear-phishing campaign against US government employees and individuals associated with US think tanks or nonprofit organizations working in the fields of national security, defense and foreign policy.

US intelligence officials said on Friday that this could supply Russia with new material for future influence operations or provide intelligence on the incoming Trump administration’s goals and plans.

Material leaked to WikiLeaks

Intelligence officials say in their new public report on Russian hacking that they believe with high confidence that Moscow’s intelligence services relayed to WikiLeaks material it hacked from the Democratic National Committee and senior Democratic officials.

The report says the emails disclosed by WikiLeaks did not appear to contain any forged material.

Intelligence officials say that the Russians had access to the DNC from July 2015 to at least June 2016.

They say the Russian intelligence agencies probably began cyber operations targeting the US election by March 2016 and had stolen large volumes of data from the DNC by May 2016.

Russian ‘interference’

House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Friday that he strongly condemned Russian “interference” in last year’s election.

Ryan also echoed Donald Trump’s take on the intelligence report released Friday: that the hacking by the Russians didn’t affect the outcome and that Trump “won this election fair and square.”

Ryan said Russia “clearly tried to meddle in our political system.”

Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the ranking Democrat on the House intelligence committee, said the report made clear that the Russian intervention was directed by President Vladimir Putin himself and not only was aimed at sowing discord in the United States but also was motivated by a desire to help Trump’s election chances.

He said Trump’s statement that Russian hacking had no effect on the outcome of the election was not supported by the report or common sense.

Aimed at boosting Trump’s candidacy

The Senate Intelligence Committee’s top Democrat saud the new declassified report about Russian meddling in the US election showed Moscow interfered with “the goal of harming the candidacy of Hillary Clinton and boosting the candidacy of President-elect Donald Trump.”

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia said the report was “well in line with previous assessments from the intelligence community” that senior Russian officials carried out an unprecedented level of interference in the 2016 election.

Warner said the findings demonstrate “the important role of our nation’s intelligence community and the men and women who work quietly every day to keep our country safe.”

Anticipating a Clinton victory

The new declassified report on Russian hacking says that before the election, Russian diplomats publicly denounced the US electoral process and were prepared to publicly call into question the validity of the results.

The report says that, based on Moscow’s social media activity, pro-Kremlin bloggers had prepared a Twitter campaign – called (hashtag) DemocracyRIP, or Rest in Peace – on election night because they anticipated that Hillary Clinton would beat Donald Trump.

The report says the Russian government developed a “clear preference for President-elect Donald Trump.”

The report says the goal of Moscow’s meddling was to undermine public faith in the US democratic process, denigrate Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton and harm her electability and potential presidency.

A new declassified report says Russian President Vladimir Putin “ordered” an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the US presidential election.

US intelligence officials released the 25-page public version of the report Friday, after they briefed President-elect Donald Trump and top lawmakers on Capitol Hill from a longer, classified version.

The report says Russian efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election represent the most recent expression of Moscow’s long-standing desire to undermine the US-led liberal democratic order. It says the scope of Russia’s activities was significantly larger compared with previous operations.

After his briefing, Trump stopped short of embracing the intelligence community’s assessment that Russia interfered in the presidential campaign, saying only that any hacking attempts had “absolutely no effect” on the outcome of the election.