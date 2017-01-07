Cotabato mayor indicted for SALN violation

The Office of the Ombudsman has indicted a Cotabato mayor for perjury for violating asset disclosure rules.

In a statement, the Ombudsman’s media bureau said Pikit Mayor Sumulong Sultan is set to face a perjury charge for omitting material information in his 2011 Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth.

Investigators found that Sultan did not disclose his ownership of an agricultural land, a P1.2-million Toyota Hilux, and a P1.3-million Toyota Fortuner.

Under the Revised Penal Code, Perjury is committed when the declarant omits to declare material information that is required of him under oath. TVJ