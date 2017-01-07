Friday, January 6, 2017
newsinfo / Headlines
Sotto assures de Lima of impartial probe

/ 02:55 AM January 07, 2017
Senator Vicente "Tito" Sotto III. INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

The chair of the Senate ethics committee has vowed to conduct a fair investigation of the ethics complaints filed against Sen. Leila de Lima who has expressed doubts about the impartiality of certain members of the body.

Senate Majority Leader Vicente Sotto III assured that he would lead an unbiased investigation of the complaints filed against De Lima, all of which stemmed from allegations that she received drug money during her time as Justice Secretary. —TARRA QUISMUNDO

TAGS: drug money, Philippine Senate, Sen. Leila de Lima, Senate, Vicente Sotto III, war on drugs
