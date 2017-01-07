Friday, January 6, 2017
Palace condoles with Panelo on son’s death

/ 02:48 AM January 07, 2017
Incoming presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo on Monday belied a Facebook post alleging he committed a parking violation at Greenhills Shopping Center in San Juan. INQUIRER FILE PHOTO / RICHARD A. REYES

Malacañang on Friday condoled with chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo on the passing of his son Salvador Carlo Panelo III. Carlo, who had Down Syndrome and a heart condition, was 27.

Panelo sought prayers for Carlo, his “very special child.” “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Secretary Panelo at this difficult time,” Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said in a statement.

Carlo’s remains were brought to the Cosmopolitan Memorial Chapels and Crematory and The Ascension in Quezon City. Panelo has two other sons and a daughter. TVJ

