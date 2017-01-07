Duterte’s rating still up; Palace grateful

Malacañang on Friday said President Duterte would work to fulfill his promise of making Filipinos safe and comfortable as it thanked them for their continued trust and approval in him, as shown by the latest Pulse Asia survey.

Eight in 10 Filipinos believe the President and approve of his work, the latest Pulse Asia survey report released Friday showed.

The President’s spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the Palace was grateful for the “continued show of public support and confidence in the President.”

“The high approval and big trust speak volumes about our people’s appreciation of the President’s achievements, especially in his campaign to rid society of drugs, crime and corruption,” Abella said in a statement.

He said people now feel secure in their homes and on the streets day and night because incidents of homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft and car jacking went down, according to data from the Philippine National Police.

“This new year, the administration resolves to deliver his promise of safe and comfortable lives for all,” he said.

Results of the Pulse Asia survey conducted last Dec. 6 to 11 showed that both the overall approval and trust ratings of Mr. Duterte were at 83 percent, from 86 percent in September.

Pulse Asia interviewed 1,200 adults and used a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3 percentage points.

Those who were undecided of his performance were at 13 percent in December from 11 percent in September while the percentage of those who disapproved went up from 3 percent to 5 percent.

His distrust rating was at 4 percent in December from 3 percent in September while those who expressed indecision toward the President’s trustworthiness were up from 11 percent to 13 percent.

The majority across geographic areas expressed approval of Mr. Duterte’s performance (78 percent to 91 percent) and trust in him (77 percent to 92 percent).

In all socioeconomic classes, he enjoyed big majority approval (69 percent to 85 percent) and trust (72 percent to 85 percent) ratings.

Pulse Asia said there were only marginal changes in the President’s performance and trusts ratings between September and December despite the drop in his ratings among upper and middle classes.

Among the upper and middle classes, his approval and trust ratings declined 13 points each while the level of indecision about his performance and trustworthiness rose 14 points and 17 points, respectively.

“Even the double-digit movements in President Duterte’s approval and trust scores … which are registered in the best-off Class ABC are not considered significant as they fall within the relevant error margin for the said socioeconomic class,” Pulse Asia said. —LEILA B. SALAVERRIA AND ANA ROA, INQUIRER RESEARCH