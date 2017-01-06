Court orders arrest of party-list lawmaker Romero

The Manila Trial Court branch 11 has ordered the arrest of 1-Pacman party-list Rep. Michael “Mikee” Romero and two co-accused for stealing funds from his family-owned Harbour Centre Port Terminal, Inc. (HCPTI).

In his order signed 6 Jan. 2017, Presiding Judge Cicero D. Jurado recommended no bail in the arrest of Romero and his co-accused Felicia T. Aquino and Edwin L. Jeremillo for qualified theft.

“Wherefore foregoing premises considered, the urgent motion for redetermination of probable cause (with motion to withal issuance of warrant of arrest and dismiss the case outright or suspend proceedings) is denied. Let a warrant of arrest be issued against herein accused,” said Jurado.

This is the latest chapter in the long running family feud between Romero and his father, businessman Reghis M. Romero II, for control of the operator of the company which runs the Manila North Harbor port terminal.

The case arose from a complaint made by Jerome R. Canlas—the corporate secretary of Romero’s father — who accused Romero of purloining HCPTI’s’s corporate funds by issuing 18 checks totaling P3.4 million to the “National Food Authority and/or Felicia T. Aquino.”

The arrest order came just four months after the Department of Justice reversed the July 1 resolution by the Office of the City Prosecutor of Manila to indict Romero and his co-accused before the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 28.

But Canlas’s appeal for the presiding judge of RTC 28 to inhibit from the case was granted on October 28, 2016, and the case was re-raffled to the present court on December 15, 2016. TVJ

