No classes in Baguio, no ‘selfies’ in Vigan

BAGUIO CITY—The provincial visits of Miss Universe pageant candidates may mean no classes for the summer capital on Jan. 18 and also no taking of “selfies” when they tour Vigan City on Jan. 15.

The Baguio government would need to freeze traffic when more than 20 candidates take part in a float parade on Session Road, a deviation from an earlier plan to parade them through the city’s South Drive to ensure their security.

Mayor Mauricio Domogan on Thursday said suspending classes may be the best option to avoid entangling students with the expected parade crowd.

He said there are schools along the route to be taken by four floats carrying the candidates and reigning Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach. The floats would drive down Session Road, turn to Harrison Road fronting Burnham Park, proceed to Military Cut Off before the final drive toward the Baguio Country Club where the candidates are staying for the night.

“It could be a once-in-a-lifetime event for the city so we should make the necessary adjustments,” Domogan said.

He said a security team deployed by the Miss Universe Organization has been coordinating with the police and the city government.

Supt. Freddie Lazona, deputy director of the Baguio City police, said the parade route has yet to be finalized “but we have initial traffic and security plans, which will be adjusted based on the final route.”

“Traffic is dynamic, it changes by the hour depending on the day’s events. All we could do is observe common problem areas and come up with best solutions,” he said.

On Jan. 15 in Vigan City, the Miss Universe candidates would be toured around the Hidden Garden to witness “abel” weaving and proceed to the Baluarte Zoo, before they are treated to the staging of a fashion show on Calle Crisologo, the city’s heritage district, according to the Ilocos Sur provincial government.

Michael Ryan Astom, Ilocos Sur tourism officer, said the visit would be open to the public but the Miss Universe Organization had asked Vigan officials to impose a “no selfie” rule to help control the crowd. —KIMBERLIE QUITASOL