93% of INQUIRER.net readers thumb down Mocha Uson’s appointment

Nine in 10 respondents in an INQUIRER.net Twitter poll said they disagreed with the appointment of dancer-turned-blogger Mocha Uson as board member of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).

The poll, which ran for 24 hours starting Thursday, asked users to react to the following statement: “Mocha Uson has been appointed MTRCB board member.”

Of the 2,910 participants, 93 percent said they “disagree” while only 7 percent said they “agree.”

Uson, the lead vocalist of Mocha Girls and owner of Facebook page Mocha Uson Blog, is a staunch supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea confirmed on Thursday that Uson was appointed on December 28, 2016, and her term will expire on September 30 this year. Uson has accepted the appointment.

Prior to this, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chose Uson as last year’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) ambassador.

INQUIRER.net Twitter poll is not a scientific survey. It is an interactivity tool that can, within its limits, reflect the interests of online readers. RAM/rga