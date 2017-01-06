High ratings reflect approval of Duterte achievements–Palace

The high approval and trust ratings of President Rodrigo Duterte in the latest Pulse Asia survey are reflective of the Filipinos’ appreciation of his achievements, according to Malacañang Palace.

“The high approval and big trust speak volumes about our people’s appreciation of the President’s achievements, especially in his campaign to rid society of drugs, crime and corruption,” presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement on Friday.

Abella said the Palace was “grateful for this continued show of public support and confidence to the President.”

In a survey conducted from Dec. 6 to 11, Duterte’s approval and trust ratings remained high at 83 percent.

Duterte was catapulted to power during the May 2016 elections mainly on his campaign promise to stop illegal drugs, criminality and corruption in goverment.

“People are now beginning to feel secure in their homes, in the streets, day and night as incidents of homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, and carnapping went down, according to PNP data,” Abella said.

The Palace official assured the public the government would fulfill its promise of a safe and comfortable lives for Filipinos.

“This new year the administration resolves to deliver his promise of safe and comfortable lives for all,” he said./rga