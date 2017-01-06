Palace expects dismissed Ched exec to clear name

Malacañang on Friday said it respects the decision of the Office of the Ombudsman to dismiss from service Commission on Higher Education (Ched) Executive Director Julito Vitriolo.

“We recognize and respect the independence of the Ombudsman. It has a constitutional duty to fulfill,” Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said in a statement.

The Ombudsman on Thursday ordered the dismissal of Vitriolo for misconduct, neglect of duty and incompetence as he faces a graft trial over a diploma mill operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: CHEd exec Vitriolo dismissed from service over diploma mill case

Vitriolo, who said he was surprised by the decision, will appeal the Ombudsman’s dismissal order.

“We expect that Mr. Vitriolo and his legal representation would take the appropriate action to clear his name,” Andanar said.

The dismissal order of Vitriolo came amid his calls for CHEd Chairperson Patricia Licuanan, who has refused to resign despite being told to desist from attending Cabinet meetings, to be replaced by newly appointed commissioner Prospero de Vera. IDL/rga