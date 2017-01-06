Dela Rosa to present PNP’s drug war gains in meeting with Duterte

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa will be presenting the police’s accomplishments in its intensive anti-drug campaign under “Oplan Double Barrel Alpha” to President Rodrigo Duterte in a meeting in Malacañang on Friday afternoon.

Scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday, Dela Rosa, along with top police commanders, heads of PNP national support units and regional directors, will join military officials and the President in Malacañang for a security cluster meeting.

Asked what he would present to Duterte, the police chief said he will tell the President about the PNP’s accomplishment, reaching at least 70 percent of its six-month target in the government’s drug war.

“(We will present) the Double Barrel accomplishment. We reached our target. We hit our target,” Dela Rosa said in a press conference at Camp Crame.

Right after the interview, Dela Rosa and other police officials rode in separate vehicles and proceeded to Malacañang.

The PNP was aiming to target at least 1.8 million drug surrenderers since the drug war started in July last year. It has since recorded 1,017,869 drug users and pushers who surrendered to the police until January 5, Thursday.

A total of 2,180 drug personalities were killed in police operations from July 1 until Thursday. Deaths under investigation, meanwhile, rose to 3,502 since July until January 2, Monday. CDG/rga