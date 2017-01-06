Friday, January 6, 2017
Duterte approval rating at 83% — Pulse Asia

/ 01:59 PM January 06, 2017

President Rodrigo Duterte’s approval and trust ratings, both at 83 percent, remained high during the last quarter of 2016, according to the latest Pulse Asia survey.

The poll, conducted December 6 to 11 among 1,200 respondents, has a ± 3% error margin at the 95% confidence level.

Duterte’s ratings were more or less the same from last September when he received 86 percent for both his performance and trustworthiness.

Among geographic areas, which have a ± 6% error margin, he received the highest ratings from Mindanao (91 percent approval, 92 percent trust).

