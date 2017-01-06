BuCor exec resigns amid claims of receiving money from drug trade

A high-ranking official of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) has resigned from his position after he was asked to go on leave pending investigation on his alleged involvement in illegal drug transactions inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

Chief Superintendent Rolando E. Asuncion (ret), Deputy Director of BuCor said he opted to resign instead of taking a leave of absence because he wanted to leave BuCor with a clear conscience.

“Nag-resign na lang ako kesa sirain nila ako lalo (I opted to resign instead of letting them destroy my reputation),” Asunion said told reporters.

He said BuCor director Benjamin De Los Santos told him that he should take a leave of absence upon orders of Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II following information that he allegedly received money from illegal drug trade inside the prison and that he accepted a car from a high-profile inmate.

“These allegations are not true,” Asuncion said.

“I just would like you to know, Sir, that I will leave BuCor with a clear conscience and it is my wish for you to have the same pride and posture when your time as Secretary of Justice ends,” he said in his resignation letter to Aguirre.

Asuncion said he would welcome any investigation that will be conducted against him.

When asked for comment, Aguirre denied that he ordered an investigation against Asuncion.

“As of this moment, there is no pending investigation against Dep. Director Asuncion. We have just received a copy of his resignation but it is the Office of the President who will act on it,” Aguirre said in a text message to reporters.

Asuncion said whether he will be investigated or not, he would welcome any action by the government.

For now, he said he prefers to live peacefully.

Asuncion assumed office as BuCor officer-in-charge last July 19. He continued with the “Oplan Galugad” or series of raids where cash, drugs and firearms were seized. RAM