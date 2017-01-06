Bulacan businessman kills two, wounds girlfriend, then commits suicide

ANGAT, Bulacan – A businessman killed two people and wounded his reported girlfriend, before committing suicide at a farm on Thursday (Jan. 6).

Marvin Santiago, a 46-year-old quarry and fishpond operator, shot a 29-year-old woman, her mother, and her brother with an M-16 automatic rifle.

A married man, Santiago was allegedly breaking off an affair he had allegedly been having with the 29-year-old woman, whom he invited to his farm in Bakalan St., Barangay (village) Marungko at about 11 a.m., said Senior Insp. Roldan Manulit, Angat chief of police. The woman brought her family along to the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the middle of the discussion, Santiago walked out to his van, pulled out his weapon and fired at his guests. He then aimed at his abdomen and killed himself.

The 29-year-old woman survived and is now undergoing treatment at a hospital, but her mother and brother died from gunshot wounds. Manulit said a mobile phone owned by one of the victims recorded the conversation, and included a footage of Santiago loading his rifle. CDG

RELATED STORIES