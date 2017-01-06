PNP bars media from covering New Year’s call in Camp Crame

For the first time in years, the Philippine National Police prevented the media from covering the traditional New Year’s call held annually in Camp Crame.

Every January, top PNP officials, heads of PNP’s directorial units, national support units, regional police directors and their spouses pay courtesy call to the PNP chief.

Unlike in the previous years, reporters and cameramen were allowed to set up inside the PNP’s multipurpose center an hour before the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

The media were also allowed to cover the PNP’s chief speech and to interview officials there.

Officials and their spouses started arriving at the venue 7 a.m.

PNP spokesperson Senior Supt. Dionardo Carlos, did not give any explanation to the media as to why the police were preventing the media from entering the venue.

He, however, provided the media with videos of the arrival ceremony. CDG