Duterte takes commercial flight again from Davao City to Manila

He did it again.

President Rodrigo Duterte took a commercial flight back to Manila from Davao City on Thursday night.

Photos released by Malacañang showed Duterte sitting on an economy seat aboard a Philippine Airlines flight.

Duterte was last seen in pubic during the commemoration of the Rizal Day in Manila on December 30.

Palace officials said the 71-year old chief executive spent his New Year in his hometown city and had a “quite time” there during the first few days of the year.

Duterte’s Thursday night trip was not the first time he took a commercial flight as President.

In July, he also took a premium economy seat onboard PAL going home to Davao City.

He had also undergone security checks like a regular passenger.

He earlier said he planned to take commercial flights as President to shuttle between Manila and Davao City.

During his first meeting with his Cabinet officials, he told them to shun special treatment.

“We should treat ourselves just like any other Filipino traveler,” he had said then. /ATM