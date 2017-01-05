Sueno: MILF not involved in Cotabato jail attack

Interior Secretary Ismael “Mike” Sueno on Thursday absolved the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) of any involvement on the Cotabato jail attack, which led to the escape of more than 158 inmates.

In a Palace briefing, Sueno said MILF Commander Sammy Al-Mansour and Vice Chairman Ghadzali Jaafar both denied the group’s involvement in the attack.

“We are doing our own investigation but me, I personally believe the words of General Sammy Almanzor and Vice Chairman Ghadzali Jaafar,” Sueno said, adding that he already talked to the two rebel leaders.

“So I have to tell you frankly, we are not involved,” Sueno said, quoting Al-Mansour.

The Cabinet official said the MILF assured him they would capture escapees who enter their territory.

Malacañang had earlier said the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines were “working closely to capture the escapees.”

On Tuesday night, a two-hour long firefight ensued between prison guards and more than 100 armed men who stormed the North Cotabato District Jail, allowing 158 inmates to escape. TVJ