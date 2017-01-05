Black Nazarene feast a solemn religious affair, public reminded

Highlighting the solemn and religious nature of the Black Nazarene procession, government authorities and security personnel on Thursday reminded the public and devotees to observe proper decorum and avoid rowdy behavior during the hours-long Traslacion on Monday.

Manila Police District Director Senior Supt. Joel Coronel said the police will enforce a “more aggressive” and “intensified” anticriminality operations in the vicinity of the procession route as early as Thursday night to ensure the safety of devotees and prevent any untoward incident. This includes the areas of Intramuros, Binondo and Ermita.

“We’d like to show the people that this is a solemn rite and religious affair. Hindi natin papayagan na may manggugulo dito (We won’t tolerate any rowdy behavior),” Coronel said in a press briefing at Quiapo Church on Thursday morning.

National Capital Region Police Office Dir. Oscar Albayalde said a total of 4,190 policemen from Metro Manila will be deployed for the grand procession, which is expected to draw at least 15 million participants this year. Coronel said one-third of the police force will be deployed to secure the First Friday Masses and pre-Traslacion activities.

Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada asked the public for cooperation to ensure a safe and orderly Black Nazarene procession.

“I wish to appeal to the people and to all the establishments where Traslacion will pass to cooperate and to help make sure the procession will go smoothly,” Estrada said in his opening statement in the press briefing.

“I wish to appeal to the public to help in making sure Traslacion 2017 and all the activities related to it—the 1st Friday Mass, vigil, Pahalik—are orderly and safe,” he added.

Estrada also assured the public that the full force of the Manila city government is already in place for Traslacion.

He said the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office is tasked to execute emergency response plans for any eventuality, while the Manila Department of Social Welfare will deploy officers to provide assistance to devotees, particularly to senior citizens and children.

Estrada also directed the city’s six public hospitals to be ready to admit and provide medical assistance to Black Nazarene devotees who may be injured during the hours-long Traslacion.

These hospitals are Sta. Ana Hospital, Ospital ng Tondo, Ospital ng Sampaloc, Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center, Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center (GABMMC) and Justice Jose Abad Santos General Hospital.

“I’m assuring all Black Nazarene devotees that we are prepared to handle all types of emergencies. I have directed our hospital officials to render all necessary medical aid to anyone in need,” Estrada said.

The annual grand procession, the largest in the predominantly Catholic Philippines, commemorates the first parade transferring the revered statue of Jesus Christ from a church in Intramuros to the Quiapo Church on Jan. 9, 1767. RAM/rga