Berroya appointed new LRTA administrator

The Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) on Thursday named retired Police Director Reynaldo Berroya as its new administrator.

The board of directors “unanimously elected” Berroya following his earlier appointment as a board member, LRTA said in a statement.

He was appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte as a board member.

Prior to this appointment, Berroya served in different police units such as intelligence, anti-narcotics and anti-crime. He was also the former Metro Rail Transit (MRT-3) general manager, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) chief and undersecretary for communications at the then Department of Transportation and Communications (DOTC).

To better serve the riding public, Berroya said that he will “institute reforms and improvements” in LRTA.

“I’m committed to support DOTr Secretary Arthur Tugade’s initiative to improve the conditions of our mass transit system in order to provide a safe, reliable, efficient and convenient travel to our commuters,” he said. RAM/rga