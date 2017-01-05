De Lima, Dayan, Espinosa face criminal raps over drug money

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) filed another criminal complaint against Senator Leila de Lima for accepting drug money from Kerwin Espinosa.

Also included in the complaint were the senator’s former driver/boyfriend Ronnie Dayan and Espinosa.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said the complaint was about the claim of Espinosa that he gave De Lima P8 million to support her campaign for a Senate seat.

The complaint filed by the NBI was the sixth criminal case filed against the Senator.

This was the second complaint filed by the NBI against De Lima. Other complaints were filed by the crime watch group Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC); former National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) deputy directors Reynaldo Esmeralda and Ruel Lasala; high-profile inmate Jaybee Sebastian and members of the House of Representatives.

The complaint filed by Congress is already with the Quezon City Metropolitan Trial Court while the four other cases have been submitted for resolution after De Lima failed to submit her counter-affidavit.

On Espinosa’s inclusion, Aguirre said it is up to the court to determine if he will be dropped from the charge sheet to become a state witness.

Currently, Aguirre said the young Espinosa has been admitted to the government’s Witness Protection Program (WPP). CDG/rga

