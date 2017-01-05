Leader of Sarangani group with IS sympathies killed in firefight

KORONADAL CITY – Government security forces on Thursday killed the alleged leader of a Sarangani-based armed group sympathetic to the Islamic State.

Mohammad Jaafar Sabewang Maguid, also known as “Tokboy” of the Ansar Al-Khilafah, was being arrested in a beach resort in Kiamba, Sarangani on charges of involvement in last year’s explosion at a carnival in Maasim, also in Sarangani, when killed, said Superintendent Leonardo Suan, the Central Mindanao deputy director for police operations.

Suan said Maguid and his three companions engaged the arresting team in a firefight.

Maguid’s three companions, identified as Matahata Dialawe Arboleda, Ismael Sahak and Morhaban Veloso alias Bugoy, were later arrested. CDG/rga