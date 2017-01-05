NCRPO seeks halt on permit to carry firearms for Nazarene procession

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Thursday said it recommended to Philippine National Police Dir. Gen. Ronald dela Rosa the temporary suspension of permit to carry firearms in Manila as part of the security measures for the Black Nazarene procession on Monday.

NCRPO Chief Supt. Oscar Albayalde made the announcement in a press briefing on preparations for the grand procession at Quiapo church.

Albayalde said their proposal to suspend the permit to carry firearms in the city will run from Jan. 8, 8 a.m. to Jan. 10, 8 a.m., or a duration of 48 hours.

Albayalde said he was confident that Dela Rosa will approve their recommendation.

This year’s Traslacion, the largest religious procession in a predominantly Catholic country, is expected to draw at least 15 million people.

The permit to carry firearms is usually being suspended in national events attended by huge crowds. It was suspended during the Philippines’ hosting of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in November 2015. CDG