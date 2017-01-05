Thursday, January 5, 2017
NCRPO seeks halt on permit to carry firearms for Nazarene procession

/ 11:27 AM January 05, 2017
Black Nazarene Feast devotee

DEVOTION / JANUARY 3, 2017
A devotee touches the hand of a replica of the Black Nazarene outside Quiapo Church in Manila on Tuesday, January 3, 2017. The city government of Manila has declared January 9 as a holiday on celebration of the Feast of the Black Nazarene.
INQUIRER PHOTO / GRIG C. MONTEGRANDE

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Thursday said it recommended to Philippine National Police Dir. Gen. Ronald dela Rosa the temporary suspension of permit to carry firearms in Manila as part of the security measures for the Black Nazarene procession on Monday.

NCRPO Chief Supt. Oscar Albayalde made the announcement in a press briefing on preparations for the grand procession at Quiapo church.

Albayalde said their proposal to suspend the permit to carry firearms in the city will run from Jan. 8, 8 a.m. to Jan. 10, 8 a.m., or a duration of 48 hours.

Albayalde said he was confident that Dela Rosa will approve their recommendation.

READ: Security for Black Nazarene feast doubled–Estrada, MPD

This year’s Traslacion, the largest religious procession in a predominantly Catholic country, is expected to draw at least 15 million people.

The permit to carry firearms is usually being suspended in national events attended by huge crowds. It was suspended during the Philippines’ hosting of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in November 2015. CDG

