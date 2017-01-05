Marcelino’s Chinese accomplice also surrenders

The 34-year-old Chinese who was arrested with Lt. Col. Ferdinand Marcelino in January said on Wednesday he wanted to tell the truth and face charges against him in court.

Yan Yi Shuo, who surrendered Tuesday night, was interviewed by reporters at the National Bureau of Investigation’s Special Task Force unit. He said he was entertaining thoughts of surrendering as early as “the other day” so he could clear his name.

“I was not hiding,” the Chinese said in Filipino, his right arm supported by a cast.

Shuo said his arm had sustained the sprain in a motorcycle accident on Christmas Eve in an undisclosed province, where he also attended a Christmas party.

Moises Tamayo, agent in charge of the task force, said Shuo spent the night at the NBI jail after his arrival at the NBI headquarters around 9 p.m.

Tamayo took the Chinese at the headquarters after meeting him at Boni Serrano in Mandaluyong shortly past 8 in the evening. The rendezvous was arranged by Shuo’s lawyer, who contacted the agent early in the day through their “common friend.”

“Shuo said he was scared he (Shuo) might be killed because there are allegations [Shuo’s] work was clean but it was Marcelino who screwed him over,” Tamayo said, refusing to elaborate.

Shuo said, however, that he came forward to clean both his and Marcelino’s name.

“The truth will sooner or later come out,” he said, denying there were threats to his life.

He said the last time he talked to Marcelino was on Dec. 25.

He said they did not talk about surrendering because there was still no warrant against them at that time.

Shuo, who would stay at the NBI compound for the meantime, said he would face the charges against him in court.—WITH REPORT FROM GIL C. CABACUNGAN