Support Miss Universe tilt, gov’t agencies urged

All government agencies and offices should support the Philippines’ hosting of the Miss Universe pageant this month but should not disrupt their work or spend public funds in doing so, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea issued Memorandum Circular No. 13 on Dec. 28 seeking the agencies’ help for the successful mounting of the Miss Universe 2016 Pageant, which, he said, would be a good showcase for the country.

To be held on Jan. 30 at SM Mall of Asia Arena, the contest is organized by the private sector, in coordination with the Department of Tourism (DOT). The country’s hosting the pageant comes after the Philippines’ Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach bagged the Miss Universe crown in 2015.

“The pageant will bring international prestige, publicity, goodwill and economic benefit to the country and will be a great opportunity for the Philippines to show to the world the country’s natural attractions, modern infrastructure facilities and, above all, the warmth of the Filipino people,” the circular stated.

It asked all heads of departments, bureaus, offices and agencies, including government-owned and -controlled corporations, state universities and colleges and local governments, to extend full support for the event.

The DOT may seek the assistance of all government offices, cities and municipalities, and nongovernment organizations, it said.

But work in government should not be disrupted and public funds should not be spent, it pointed out.

Earlier, President Duterte said he was reluctant to spend public funds for the pageant. There must be no road closures that would inconvenience people, he said. —LEILA B. SALAVERRIA