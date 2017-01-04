Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Nation
  • share this

3 nominees for UP Diliman chancellor named

/ 10:12 PM January 04, 2017
UP OBLATION AT UP DILIMAN / JANUARY 5, 2008file INQUIRER PHOTO

University of the Philippines in Dilliman, Quezon City.  INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

MANILA — The University of the Philippines Diliman has officially named three nominees for the post of the next chancellor.

They were identified as Dr. Aura Matias, professor and former dean of the College of Engineering; Dr. Michael Tan, incumbent chancellor and professor of the College of Social Sciences and Philosophy; and Dr. Rolando Tolentino, professor and former dean of the College of Mass Communication.

The announcement was done through UP Diliman’s Facebook page on Wednesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The nominees will present their respective vision papers and will participate in a sectoral forum on Monday, Jan. 9 at 1 p.m.

They will also be interviewed by a search committee on Jan. 10 and 11, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The public is welcome to attend both events.

UP Diliman is the flagship campus of the national university.

Chancellor Tan, also a columnist for the Philippine Daily Inquirer, will finish his term by the end of February.  SFM

TAGS: Aura Matias, Michael Tan, Rolando Tolentino, University of the Philippines, UP Diliman, UP Diliman chancellor, UP Diliman chancellor nominees
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net


© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved