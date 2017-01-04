3 nominees for UP Diliman chancellor named

MANILA — The University of the Philippines Diliman has officially named three nominees for the post of the next chancellor.

They were identified as Dr. Aura Matias, professor and former dean of the College of Engineering; Dr. Michael Tan, incumbent chancellor and professor of the College of Social Sciences and Philosophy; and Dr. Rolando Tolentino, professor and former dean of the College of Mass Communication.

The announcement was done through UP Diliman’s Facebook page on Wednesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The nominees will present their respective vision papers and will participate in a sectoral forum on Monday, Jan. 9 at 1 p.m.

They will also be interviewed by a search committee on Jan. 10 and 11, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The public is welcome to attend both events.

UP Diliman is the flagship campus of the national university.

Chancellor Tan, also a columnist for the Philippine Daily Inquirer, will finish his term by the end of February. SFM