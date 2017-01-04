Andanar to oversee FOI in President’s office

MANILA — Malacañang has tasked the office of Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar to supervise the implementation of the freedom of information (FOI) in all state agencies under the Office of the President.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea issued Memorandum Order No. 10 instructing all offices under the executive branch, including government-owned and -controlled corporations, to coordinate with the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) to ensure “the effective exercise of every Filipino’s right to access to information.”

President Duterte, who swore to stamp out corruption in the bureaucracy, signed Executive Order No. 2 in July 2016 imposing FOI in the executive department to fulfill his campaign promise of transparency in his administration.

In his two-page order, Medialdea underscored the importance of assigning a lead agency to oversee and supervise the enforcement of the FOI.

“(T)here is a need to continuously monitor the implementation of EO No. 2 across all government agencies in the executive branch,” read Medialdea’s order dated Dec. 29, 2016, a copy of which was released to the media on Wednesday.

“(T)he designation of a lead agency shall ensure the successful implementation of the FOI program,” it added.

Besides keeping an eye on its implementation, the PCOO was also tasked to come up with programs and mechanisms to improve the capability of every government agency to abide with the President’s order.

In addition, Andanar’s office should also hold appropriate “capacity and institutional building programs” for state offices mandated to comply with the FOI. SFM