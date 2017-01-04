PCOO tapped to oversee FOI implementation in executive branch

Malacañang has designated the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) to oversee the implementation of the Freedom of Information (FOI) in the executive branch.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea signed Memorandum Order No. 10 on December 29, mandating the PCOO “as the lead agency in the implementation of executive order no. 2”

President Rodrigo Duterte signed Executive Order No. 2 on July 23 implementing FOI in the executive branch.

“All departments, agencies, bureaus, officers or instrumentalities of the government, including government-owned and -controlled corporations, are directed to render full assistance and cooperation to the PCOO as may be required to carry out its functions pursuant to this Order,” the memorandum said.

The memorandum mandated the PCOO to oversee FOI’s implementation, develop programs and mechanisms to enhance the government agencies’ compliance and conduct and facilitate institutional building programs. RAM