Nazarene devotees told: Keep your trash; don’t jump into Pasig River

Procession organizers and authorities on Wednesday called on devotees of the Black Nazarene not to jump into the Pasig River when the carriage passes through Jones Bridge.

In a press conference at Quiapo Church, Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Mizar Cumbe said 20 floating assets comprising of aluminum, rubber and motorboats will be stationed in Pasig River to be on alert for devotees who may jump off the bridge.

Cumbe said first aid responders and medical personnel will be deployed to the rescue boats. He said devotees who will intentionally jump into the river will be subjected to investigation.

Cumbe said the number of people falling into the Pasig River during the procession decreased in recent years, with three recorded last year.

Engineer Eduardo Santos of the Department of Public Works and Highways said 40 personnel with megaphones will be deployed at Jones Bridge to ensure the safe passage of devotees. Another 40 personnel will also be stationed at McArthur Bridge, he added.

Keep your trash

Manila health coordinator Malou Geralde warned devotees that jumping into the murky waters of Pasig River may be dangerous to their health.

“Ang tubig po ay toxic na (The water is toxic), it’s not healthy. Hindi na po ito batis, burak na po ito (It’s not a stream, it’s a mud),” Geralde said.

Manila’s Department of Public Services Director Lilybelle Borromeo also called on devotees to keep their own trash and food litter in their pockets and avoid throwing them on the streets.

Borromeo said it will be better if the devotees will practice fasting during the procession but noted that they could not force participants not to eat.

“Hindi naman natin pwedeng pwersahin ang mga tao na mag-ayuno para lang walang kalat. Pwede ho natin silang pakiusapan na kung anuman ang dala nilang pagkain o kalat ay bitbitin nila pauwi (We couldn’t force the devotees to fast to avoid littering. We could just encourage them bring with them the food and garbage they have),” she said.

Dr. Virgilio Martin of the Manila Health Office said organizers have agreed that no trash bins will be placed in the vicinity of the Quirino Grandstand, where the grand procession will start.

“Kung hindi maiiwasan ang pagkain, maghanap ng pwedeng tapunan ng basura na malayo sa daraanan ng prusisyon (If we couldn’t skip eating, let us just find a trash bin far from the procession route),” Borromeo said.

Last year’s Traslacion generated 35 truckloads or 367 tons of garbage, according to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.

Borromeo said 200 street sweepers will be deployed before the procession starts and another 200 during the Traslacion itself. She added that they are not encouraging devotees to bring bags where they can store their food and trash due to security reasons.

All systems go

The Bureau of Fire Protection will deploy six fire trucks, one ambulance, one rescue truck and 90 personnel for the procession. K-9 units will also be deployed by the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

The Manila health office will also deploy three medical teams at the Quirino Grandstand on a 12-hour shift starting Jan. 8. The Department of Health’s Center for Health Development will also be on duty during the procession until the carriage reaches back the Quiapo Church.

Bro. Nick Salimbagat, head of the Parish Pastoral Council, said the Black Nazarene feast, which is expected to draw at least 15 million people this year, is a “huge responsibility” as far as the leadership of the Quiapo Church is concerned.

“This is a high-density population event, isang kaganapan na hindi lamang pamparokya (it’s not only a parish event)… We can say that preparations are well orchestrated due to our regular meetings and consultations with concerned agencies,” Salimbagat said. RAM

