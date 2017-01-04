Some lawmakers got P5B ‘pork’ in 2017 budget, says Lacson

Senator Panfilo Lacson said on Wednesday that some lawmakers had allegedly been given up to P5 billion in “pork” allocations in the 2017 national budget.

While the Senate was deliberating the 2017 budget in the plenary, Lacson said, congressmen from the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) came to see him to pleading their case.

“Inabot nga kami ng 10 p.m. sa office ko explaining in so many words, thus – “Buti nga sila, tig-P1.5 billion lang na projects. Yung iba raw congressmen abot ng tig-P5 billion,” he said in a statement.

“Change is coming? Maybe, pero it’s pork allocations changing hands from LP congressmen to those from Mindanao,” the senator said, referring to the former ruling Liberal Party.

Unlike congressmen, Lacson said, some of his colleagues had been asked to identify a list of projects amounting to P300 million only.

“At least two of my colleagues commented in the lounge during session suspensions: ‘Sobra naman sila… tayo ngang mga senador, tig P300-M lang…’” he said.

“By the way, I did not submit my P300-million list of projects. Senators Tito Sotto and Kiko Pangilinan approached me on separate occasions to inform me that they too did not submit. I don’t know who else among my Senate colleagues likewise did not submit their list.”

“I am not stupid. Filipinos are not stupid. They are just resigned, I think. After all these years that I and my staff scrutinize the budget books year in and year out, I know pork when I see it,” he said.

Lacson said those who identified projects in the 2017 budget would get commissions from contractors.

"What I'm trying to say is Filipinos are made to believe that the PDAF (Priority Development Assistance Fund) is dead after the SC (Supreme Court) ruling in 2013.

“I believe our people, especially our taxpayers, should know the real score behind all these pretenses and denials about the existence of pork,” the senator added.

Lacson and neophyte Senator Sherwin Gatchalian did not vote for the Senate ratification of this year’s national budget. CBB