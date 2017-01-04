JV Ejercito excited to get back to work after acquittal

Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito returned to the Senate on Wednesday after being cleared of the graft charges by the Sandiganbayan over an allegedly anomalous arms deal when he was mayor of San Juan city.

Ejercito already started serving the 90-day preventive suspension last Nov. 8 when the anti-graft court came out with a decision last month, junking the case against him.

READ: JV Ejercito acquitted

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s nice to be back in the Senate again after a forced vacation,” he said when he appeared at a regular forum in the Senate.

He said his acquittal “came at a very good time” as it was handed out three days before Christmas.

“At least I felt the spirit of Christmas even for the three days prior to Christmas,” Ejercito said.

“I have to be honest with you…it’s very hard to celebrate if you have something in mind, if you’re worrying about something so I’d consider the acquittal as one of the best Christmas presents I’ve ever received. So I’m back again, I’m raring to go back this January 16 once session resumes,” he added.

Congress took a break starting last December 14 and it will resume its work on January 16. IDL