Barber shot dead in Tagum City

TAGUM CITY – A lone gunman shot and killed a barber inside his shop in a village here on Tuesday evening, police on Wednesday said.

Jecris Compuesto, 39, married and resident of Pagsabangan village, also in Tagum, died while being rushed to the Davao Regional Medical Center here, according to Supt. Laudemer Laude, city police chief.

Compuesto was working at his barbershop in San Isidro village when a man walked in, pulled a handgun and shot him once in the chest before his horrified pregnant wife and some customers around 6 p.m., Laude said.

The assailant then ran back to a parked motorcycle driven by another man, hopped in and sped off with another man to an unknown direction, police said. Laude said an investigation was underway into the incident, the third killing in Tagum in a week. CDG

