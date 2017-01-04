1 dead in Rizal buy-bust

SAN PEDRO CITY, Laguna—An illegal drug suspect was killed in a shootout with the police in Cainta town in Rizal province on Tuesday evening, the police said Wednesday.

The slain suspect was identified only as an alias “Tisoy” in an emailed report from the Cavite,Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon (Calabarzon) police headquarters.

According to the report, undercover policemen conducted a buy-bust operation around 6:45 p.m. in Barangay (village) San Isidro against two suspected drug dealers. The suspects, however, opened fire, prompting the authorities to shoot back.

Tisoy was killed instantly while the other unidentified suspect had escaped, the report said.

