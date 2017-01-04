Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Regions
  • share this

Armed men raid North Cotabato jail; 130 inmates escape

jailbreak

INQUIRER.net PHOTO

KIDAPAWAN CITY — Unidentified armed men raided the North Cotabato District Jail in Barangay Amas here Wednesday and freed over 130 inmates.

Warden Supt. Peter Bongat said a guard was killed during the attack.
He said the raid took place at about 12:30 a.m.
Superintendent Leo Ajero, the city police chief, said two of the escapees had been re-arrested.
The manhunt was continuing, he said.
The district jail holds about 400 prisoners, mostly facing such serious crimes as murder. CBB

TAGS: jailbreak, Kidapawan, news, North Cotabato, North Cotabato District Jail
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net


© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved