WATCH: Toddler saves twin brother from being crushed by dresser



A supertoddler?

Maybe, but a father from Orem, Utah shared a video showing his son saving his twin brother who was trapped under a dresser that apparently fell on him by pushing the piece of furniture.

“I’ve been a little hesitant to post this,” said Ricky Shoff on his Facebook.

The video was posted on January 1.

“But I feel it’s not only to bring awareness, but it is also incredible,” Shoff said.

“We are so grateful for the bond that these twin brothers share. We know Bowdy was not alone in moving the dresser off of Brock,” he added.

He said he felt blessed that the boy was OK, then he appealed: “Please make sure all your dressers are bolted and secured to the wall. Please share.”

The video drew positive and negative opinions from netizens, with one saying the scene might have been staged.

Britain’s The Mirror reported that another viewer commented: “It doesn’t show it falling on the child so there’s no telling how long he was laying there with that dresser on him. How does the family not hear it fall and/or the child screaming?!?”